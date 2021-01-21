CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.01.2021:Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2021 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2021