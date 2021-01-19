CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument I97 CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2021 The instrument I97 CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021