Erweiterte Funktionen



Candente Gold - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




19.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2021:Das Instrument I97 CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2021 The instrument I97 CA13740H1001 CANDENTE GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2021

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock meldet 500 Mio. $ AUM und erhält 40 Mio. USD Kapital
215% Fintech Hot Stock nach 479% mit Paypal (PYPL)


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,05 $ 0,049 $ 0,001 $ +2,04% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA13740H1001 A0YGD1 0,080 $ 0,0051 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,05 $ +2,04%  15.01.21
Berlin 0,0405 € +1,25%  18.01.21
Frankfurt 0,041 € 0,00%  18.01.21
Stuttgart 0,0415 € 0,00%  18.01.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 681% Gold Hot Stock nach 589% mit Metalla (MTA.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear (GBR.V). Bis zu 241,8 Gramm Gold pro Tonne

Black Tusk Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...