LONGHUI INTL HLDGS S - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
15.01.21 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.01.2021:Das Instrument 30D KYG563801011 LONGHUI INTL HLDGS S EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2021 The instrument 30D KYG563801011 LONGHUI INTL HLDGS S EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.01.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0035 €
|0,0035 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.01./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG563801011
|A2JR3E
|0,0035 €
|0,00050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0035 €
|0,00%
|13.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
