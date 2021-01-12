Erweiterte Funktionen
CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
12.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.01.2021:Das Instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2021 The instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,004 €
|0,0105 €
|-0,0065 €
|-61,90%
|11.01./07:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2154Z1059
|A0NBN1
|0,011 €
|0,0030 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
