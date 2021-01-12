CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.01.2021:Das Instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.01.2021 The instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2021