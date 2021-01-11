Erweiterte Funktionen



CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




11.01.21 02:34
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.01.2021:Das Instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2021 The instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.01.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,004 € 0,0105 € -0,0065 € -61,90% 08.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2154Z1059 A0NBN1 0,011 € 0,0030 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0025 € +25,00%  08.01.21
München 0,002 € 0,00%  08.01.21
Stuttgart 0,004 € -61,90%  08.01.21
  = Realtime
