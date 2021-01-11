CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.01.2021:Das Instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.01.2021 The instrument FTQ BMG2154Z1059 CHINA FORTUNE HLDG.HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 12.01.2021