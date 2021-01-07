Erweiterte Funktionen
07.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.01.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,83 €
|47,82 €
|0,01 €
|+0,02%
|07.01./08:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|59,50 €
|42,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,83 €
|+0,02%
|08:11
|Xetra
|48,33 €
|+0,76%
|06.01.21
|München
|48,005 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|AMEX
|59,02 $
|-0,08%
|06.01.21
|NYSE
|58,94 $
|-0,25%
|06.01.21
|Nasdaq
|58,95 $
|-0,25%
|06.01.21
|Frankfurt
|47,84 €
|-0,66%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|47,67 €
|-0,70%
|08:26
|Berlin
|47,67 €
|-0,74%
|08:15
|Düsseldorf
|47,625 €
|-0,75%
|08:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
