07.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.01.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,83 € 47,82 € 0,01 € +0,02% 07.01./08:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 59,50 € 42,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,83 € +0,02%  08:11
Xetra 48,33 € +0,76%  06.01.21
München 48,005 € 0,00%  08:05
AMEX 59,02 $ -0,08%  06.01.21
NYSE 58,94 $ -0,25%  06.01.21
Nasdaq 58,95 $ -0,25%  06.01.21
Frankfurt 47,84 € -0,66%  08:08
Stuttgart 47,67 € -0,70%  08:26
Berlin 47,67 € -0,74%  08:15
Düsseldorf 47,625 € -0,75%  08:30
