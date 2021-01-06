Erweiterte Funktionen

General Mills - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




06.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,13 € 48,195 € -0,065 € -0,13% 06.01./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 59,50 € 42,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,13 € -0,13%  05.01.21
Frankfurt 48,24 € +0,69%  05.01.21
Xetra 47,965 € +0,16%  05.01.21
Nasdaq 59,10 $ +0,12%  05.01.21
NYSE 59,09 $ +0,10%  05.01.21
AMEX 59,07 $ +0,08%  05.01.21
Düsseldorf 47,735 € +0,05%  05.01.21
München 48,26 € 0,00%  05.01.21
Stuttgart 48,03 € -0,69%  05.01.21
Berlin 48,065 € -1,10%  05.01.21
