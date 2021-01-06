Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,13 €
|48,195 €
|-0,065 €
|-0,13%
|06.01./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|59,50 €
|42,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,13 €
|-0,13%
|05.01.21
|Frankfurt
|48,24 €
|+0,69%
|05.01.21
|Xetra
|47,965 €
|+0,16%
|05.01.21
|Nasdaq
|59,10 $
|+0,12%
|05.01.21
|NYSE
|59,09 $
|+0,10%
|05.01.21
|AMEX
|59,07 $
|+0,08%
|05.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|47,735 €
|+0,05%
|05.01.21
|München
|48,26 €
|0,00%
|05.01.21
|Stuttgart
|48,03 €
|-0,69%
|05.01.21
|Berlin
|48,065 €
|-1,10%
|05.01.21
= Realtime
