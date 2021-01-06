Erweiterte Funktionen
DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,36 $
|2,12889 $
|0,2311 $
|+10,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3W40C23
|A1H6LT
|2,36 $
|1,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,36 $
|+10,86%
|05.01.21
|Berlin
|1,865 €
|+4,78%
|05.01.21
|Stuttgart
|1,82 €
|+3,70%
|05.01.21
|Frankfurt
|1,795 €
|+1,99%
|05.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.