DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021