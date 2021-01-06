Erweiterte Funktionen



06.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,36 $ 2,12889 $ 0,2311 $ +10,86% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B3W40C23 A1H6LT 2,36 $ 1,35 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,36 $ +10,86%  05.01.21
Berlin 1,865 € +4,78%  05.01.21
Stuttgart 1,82 € +3,70%  05.01.21
Frankfurt 1,795 € +1,99%  05.01.21
  = Realtime
