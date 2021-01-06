Erweiterte Funktionen
Bodycote PLC LS -,1727272 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,49 €
|8,525 €
|-0,035 €
|-0,41%
|05.01./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3FLWH99
|A0RDRL
|11,18 €
|4,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,50 $
|+26,67%
|09.11.20
|Frankfurt
|8,32 €
|+1,59%
|05.01.21
|Berlin
|8,49 €
|-0,41%
|05.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.