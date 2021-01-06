Erweiterte Funktionen

06.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.01.2021:Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.01.2021 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.01.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,554 € 5,23 € 0,324 € +6,20% 06.01./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0001367019 852556 7,35 € 3,51 €
Tradegate (RT) 		5,554 € +6,20%  04.01.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,77 $ +2,36%  28.12.20
Berlin 5,238 € +0,31%  05.01.21
Düsseldorf 5,164 € -1,53%  05.01.21
Stuttgart 5,086 € -3,09%  05.01.21
Frankfurt 5,222 € -4,43%  05.01.21
12 British Land: Swinging London . 07.08.20
  Land Securities: Immoaktie prof. 10.10.14
