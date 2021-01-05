CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.01.2021:Das Instrument GL4 US3982311009 GRIFFIN INDL REALT.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2021 The instrument GL4 US3982311009 GRIFFIN INDL REALT.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2021