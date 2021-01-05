Erweiterte Funktionen
Griffin Industrial Realty - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
05.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.01.2021:Das Instrument GL4 US3982311009 GRIFFIN INDL REALT.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2021 The instrument GL4 US3982311009 GRIFFIN INDL REALT.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,50 $
|63,21 $
|-0,71 $
|-1,12%
|31.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3982311009
|925059
|80,00 $
|28,99 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
