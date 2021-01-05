Erweiterte Funktionen



Griffin Industrial Realty - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




05.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.01.2021:Das Instrument GL4 US3982311009 GRIFFIN INDL REALT.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2021 The instrument GL4 US3982311009 GRIFFIN INDL REALT.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2021

Aktuell
Blockchain Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal - Massives Kaufsignal
nach 1.936% mit DMG Blockchain (DMGI) und 2.750% mit Hive Blockchain (HIVE)


Link Global Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,50 $ 63,21 $ -0,71 $ -1,12% 31.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3982311009 925059 80,00 $ 28,99 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 50,50 € 0,00%  30.12.20
AMEX 72,20 $ 0,00%  10.12.20
Berlin 51,00 € -0,97%  04.01.21
Nasdaq 62,50 $ -1,12%  31.12.20
NYSE 62,50 $ -13,79%  31.12.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Magic Mushroom Hotstock meldet Magic Mushroom IPO nach 1.156% mit Numinus Wellness (LKYSF) und 1.494% mit Mind Medicine (MMEDF)

Better Plant Sciences Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...