Copperstone Resources - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.01.21 02:40
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument 5KP SE0001915190 COPPERSTONE RES. SK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2021 The instrument 5KP SE0001915190 COPPERSTONE RES. SK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,07 € 0,069 € 0,001 € +1,45% 30.12./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0001915190 A0MXLY 0,090 € 0,0030 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,07 € +1,45%  30.12.20
