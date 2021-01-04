CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument 5KP SE0001915190 COPPERSTONE RES. SK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2021 The instrument 5KP SE0001915190 COPPERSTONE RES. SK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2021