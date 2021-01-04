Erweiterte Funktionen
Copperstone Resources - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
04.01.21 02:40
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2021:Das Instrument 5KP SE0001915190 COPPERSTONE RES. SK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2021 The instrument 5KP SE0001915190 COPPERSTONE RES. SK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,07 €
|0,069 €
|0,001 €
|+1,45%
|30.12./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0001915190
|A0MXLY
|0,090 €
|0,0030 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,07 €
|+1,45%
|30.12.20
= Realtime
