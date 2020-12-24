Erweiterte Funktionen

Portland General Electric - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




24.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument 49P US7365088472 PORTLAND GEN.ELEC.CO. NEW EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.12.2020 The instrument 49P US7365088472 PORTLAND GEN.ELEC.CO. NEW EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,67 $ 41,42 $ 0,25 $ +0,60% 23.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7365088472 A0JK32 63,03 $ 31,98 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 33,80 € +2,42%  23.12.20
AMEX 41,72 $ +1,81%  23.12.20
Nasdaq 41,67 $ +0,68%  23.12.20
NYSE 41,67 $ +0,60%  23.12.20
  = Realtime
