Portland General Electric - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
24.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument 49P US7365088472 PORTLAND GEN.ELEC.CO. NEW EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.12.2020 The instrument 49P US7365088472 PORTLAND GEN.ELEC.CO. NEW EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,67 $
|41,42 $
|0,25 $
|+0,60%
|23.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7365088472
|A0JK32
|63,03 $
|31,98 $
