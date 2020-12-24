Erweiterte Funktionen

Halma - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




24.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument H11 GB0004052071 HALMA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.12.2020 The instrument H11 GB0004052071 HALMA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,26 € 27,21 € 0,05 € +0,18% 23.12./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004052071 865047 28,74 € 17,65 €
Tradegate (RT) 		27,26 € +0,18%  23.12.20
Frankfurt 27,04 € -0,59%  23.12.20
Düsseldorf 26,83 € -0,70%  23.12.20
Berlin 27,00 € -0,74%  23.12.20
Stuttgart 26,44 € -2,72%  23.12.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,3257 $ -3,74%  21.12.20
