Halma - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
24.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument H11 GB0004052071 HALMA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.12.2020 The instrument H11 GB0004052071 HALMA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,26 €
|27,21 €
|0,05 €
|+0,18%
|23.12./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0004052071
|865047
|28,74 €
|17,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,26 €
|+0,18%
|23.12.20
|Frankfurt
|27,04 €
|-0,59%
|23.12.20
|Düsseldorf
|26,83 €
|-0,70%
|23.12.20
|Berlin
|27,00 €
|-0,74%
|23.12.20
|Stuttgart
|26,44 €
|-2,72%
|23.12.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,3257 $
|-3,74%
|21.12.20
