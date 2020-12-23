CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument GB00BK8FL363 HORIZON DISCOV.GRP LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 The instrument GB00BK8FL363 HORIZON DISCOV.GRP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020