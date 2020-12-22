Erweiterte Funktionen
HORIZON DISCOV.GRP - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
22.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 2HD GB00BK8FL363 HORIZON DISCOV.GRP LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2020 The instrument 2HD GB00BK8FL363 HORIZON DISCOV.GRP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,02 €
|2,04 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,98%
|22.12./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BK8FL363
|A11017
|2,18 €
|0,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,5194 $
|-0,81%
|16.12.20
|Frankfurt
|2,02 €
|-0,98%
|21.12.20
|Berlin
|2,02 €
|-0,98%
|21.12.20
