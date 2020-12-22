Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2020 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0472 € 0,0464 € 0,0008 € +1,72% 22.12./08:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1W27938677 A0M7XZ 0,15 € 0,042 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0472 € +1,72%  21.12.20
Frankfurt 0,045 € 0,00%  21.12.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0606 $ -3,58%  18.12.20
Berlin 0,0431 € -8,69%  21.12.20
Hamburg 0,0306 € -32,00%  08:04
Hannover 0,0306 € -32,00%  08:04
