Erweiterte Funktionen
LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
22.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2020 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0472 €
|0,0464 €
|0,0008 €
|+1,72%
|22.12./08:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,15 €
|0,042 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0472 €
|+1,72%
|21.12.20
|Frankfurt
|0,045 €
|0,00%
|21.12.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0606 $
|-3,58%
|18.12.20
|Berlin
|0,0431 €
|-8,69%
|21.12.20
|Hamburg
|0,0306 €
|-32,00%
|08:04
|Hannover
|0,0306 €
|-32,00%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|REIT's Singapur
|10.01.20