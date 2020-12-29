Erweiterte Funktionen

Axis Capital Holdings - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




29.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument AXV BMG0692U1099 AXIS CAPIT. HLDGS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.12.2020 The instrument AXV BMG0692U1099 AXIS CAPIT. HLDGS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,80 € 39,60 € 0,20 € +0,51% 29.12./09:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG0692U1099 482025 58,50 € 30,20 €
Werte im Artikel
39,80 plus
+0,51%
99,52 minus
-0,01%
100,31 minus
-0,05%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 50,83 $ +0,93%  28.12.20
Nasdaq 50,81 $ +0,71%  28.12.20
Frankfurt 39,80 € +0,51%  09:06
AMEX 50,24 $ -0,63%  24.12.20
