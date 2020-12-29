Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Axis Capital Holdings":
Axis Capital Holdings - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
29.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument AXV BMG0692U1099 AXIS CAPIT. HLDGS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.12.2020 The instrument AXV BMG0692U1099 AXIS CAPIT. HLDGS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,80 €
|39,60 €
|0,20 €
|+0,51%
|29.12./09:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG0692U1099
|482025
|58,50 €
|30,20 €
Werte im Artikel
39,80
+0,51%
99,52
-0,01%
100,31
-0,05%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.