Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lukoil ADR":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Lukoil ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




17.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.12.2020 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock vor weiterem Kurssprung am ersten NASDAQ-Handelstag
nach 80% mit Doordash (NYSE:DASH) und 135% mit Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) an einem Tag


Versus Systems Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,70 € 57,86 € -0,16 € -0,28% 17.12./08:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69343P1057 A1420E 99,28 € 41,79 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		57,70 € -0,28%  08:52
Frankfurt 58,38 € +0,52%  08:07
Stuttgart 57,66 € -0,31%  08:11
Düsseldorf 57,68 € -0,38%  08:30
Berlin 58,34 € -1,35%  08:04
Xetra 57,88 € -1,36%  16.12.20
Hamburg 58,34 € -1,49%  08:15
Hannover 58,34 € -1,49%  08:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 70,38 $ -2,39%  16.12.20
München 57,50 € -2,64%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
385% Lithium Hot Stock meldet weitere Volltreffer - Massives Kaufsignal. Elektroauto-Riese Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) steigt ein

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
477 LUKOIL OIL SP.ADR RL-025 10.12.20
1 LUKOIL: Storno Dividende 2014 08.01.15
3 Welches sind die besten ÖL-A. 11.07.09
  Löschung 26.01.09
6 LukOil meldet Gewinnwachstum. 16.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...