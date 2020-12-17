Erweiterte Funktionen
Lukoil ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
17.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.12.2020 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,70 €
|57,86 €
|-0,16 €
|-0,28%
|17.12./08:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|99,28 €
|41,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,70 €
|-0,28%
|08:52
|Frankfurt
|58,38 €
|+0,52%
|08:07
|Stuttgart
|57,66 €
|-0,31%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|57,68 €
|-0,38%
|08:30
|Berlin
|58,34 €
|-1,35%
|08:04
|Xetra
|57,88 €
|-1,36%
|16.12.20
|Hamburg
|58,34 €
|-1,49%
|08:15
|Hannover
|58,34 €
|-1,49%
|08:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|70,38 $
|-2,39%
|16.12.20
|München
|57,50 €
|-2,64%
|08:01
= Realtime
