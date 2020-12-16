Erweiterte Funktionen

16.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.12.2020 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,34 € 58,96 € 0,38 € +0,64% 16.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69343P1057 A1420E 99,28 € 41,79 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,34 € +0,64%  15.12.20
München 59,06 € +1,20%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 72,10 $ +0,52%  15.12.20
Düsseldorf 59,06 € +0,10%  15.12.20
Hamburg 59,22 € -0,47%  08:01
Hannover 59,22 € -0,47%  08:01
Stuttgart 58,66 € -1,08%  15.12.20
Xetra 58,68 € -1,15%  15.12.20
Frankfurt 58,60 € -1,38%  15.12.20
Berlin 59,58 € -2,42%  15.12.20
