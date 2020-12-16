Erweiterte Funktionen
Lukoil ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
16.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.12.2020 The instrument LUK US69343P1057 LUKOIL SP.ADR RL-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,34 €
|58,96 €
|0,38 €
|+0,64%
|16.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69343P1057
|A1420E
|99,28 €
|41,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,34 €
|+0,64%
|15.12.20
|München
|59,06 €
|+1,20%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|72,10 $
|+0,52%
|15.12.20
|Düsseldorf
|59,06 €
|+0,10%
|15.12.20
|Hamburg
|59,22 €
|-0,47%
|08:01
|Hannover
|59,22 €
|-0,47%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|58,66 €
|-1,08%
|15.12.20
|Xetra
|58,68 €
|-1,15%
|15.12.20
|Frankfurt
|58,60 €
|-1,38%
|15.12.20
|Berlin
|59,58 €
|-2,42%
|15.12.20
= Realtime
