DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.12.2020 The instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020