GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 - XFRA




16.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.12.2020 The instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,45 € 9,64 € -0,19 € -1,97% 16.12./07:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006870611 914859 10,50 € 5,04 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 9,70 € -0,21%  15.12.20
Stuttgart 9,58 € -0,31%  15.12.20
München 9,88 € -0,50%  15.12.20
Frankfurt 9,45 € -1,97%  15.12.20
  = Realtime
