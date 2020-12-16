Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.12.2020 The instrument 0GB GB0006870611 GB GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,45 €
|9,64 €
|-0,19 €
|-1,97%
|16.12./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006870611
|914859
|10,50 €
|5,04 €
