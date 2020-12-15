Erweiterte Funktionen



15.12.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2020:Das Instrument 2DB US2655041000 DUNKIN BRANDS GR. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2020 The instrument 2DB US2655041000 DUNKIN BRANDS GR. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
87,85 € 87,85 € -   € 0,00% 15.12./08:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2655041000 A1JHGA 90,98 € 36,74 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		87,58 € -0,10%  07.12.20
Frankfurt 87,53 € +0,31%  14.12.20
NYSE 106,495 $ +0,06%  14.12.20
Nasdaq 106,48 $ +0,06%  14.12.20
AMEX 106,50 $ +0,06%  14.12.20
Stuttgart 87,40 € +0,03%  14.12.20
München 87,85 € 0,00%  08:30
Berlin 87,25 € -0,02%  14.12.20
  = Realtime
