CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2020:Das Instrument 2DB US2655041000 DUNKIN BRANDS GR. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2020 The instrument 2DB US2655041000 DUNKIN BRANDS GR. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2020