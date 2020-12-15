Erweiterte Funktionen
Dunkin Brands Group - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
15.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2020:Das Instrument 2DB US2655041000 DUNKIN BRANDS GR. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2020 The instrument 2DB US2655041000 DUNKIN BRANDS GR. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,85 €
|87,85 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.12./08:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2655041000
|A1JHGA
|90,98 €
|36,74 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Dunkin Donuts erobern die Wel.
|28.08.14