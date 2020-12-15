CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2020:Das Instrument FFEA ES0134950F36 FAES FARMA INH. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2020 The instrument FFEA ES0134950F36 FAES FARMA INH. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2020