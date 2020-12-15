Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.12.2020:Das Instrument FFEA ES0134950F36 FAES FARMA INH. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.12.2020 The instrument FFEA ES0134950F36 FAES FARMA INH. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,905 €
|3,88 €
|0,025 €
|+0,64%
|15.12./09:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0134950F36
|A0MKAC
|5,42 €
|3,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,905 €
|+0,64%
|14.12.20
|Stuttgart
|3,80 €
|+0,80%
|08:02
|Berlin
|3,85 €
|+0,65%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|3,85 €
|+0,52%
|08:07
= Realtime
