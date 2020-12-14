Erweiterte Funktionen



14.12.20 02:25
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.12.2020:Das Instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.12.2020 The instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,09 $ 3,14 $ -0,05 $ -1,59% 11.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29382R1077 938502 3,26 $ 1,11 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,62 € +2,34%  10.12.20
AMEX 3,02 $ 0,00%  11.12.20
Frankfurt 2,56 € -1,54%  11.12.20
München 2,54 € -1,55%  11.12.20
NYSE 3,09 $ -1,59%  11.12.20
Nasdaq 3,09 $ -1,59%  11.12.20
Stuttgart 2,52 € -2,33%  11.12.20
  = Realtime
