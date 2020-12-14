Erweiterte Funktionen
Entravision Communications - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
14.12.20 02:25
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.12.2020:Das Instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.12.2020 The instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,09 $
|3,14 $
|-0,05 $
|-1,59%
|11.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29382R1077
|938502
|3,26 $
|1,11 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
