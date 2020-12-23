NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 725 SE0005881786 OPTIFREEZE AB EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 23.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 725 SE0005881786 OPTIFREEZE AB EQUITY has its first trading date on 23.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N