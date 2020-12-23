Erweiterte Funktionen
Isodiol International - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
23.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 23.12.2020:Das Instrument 725 SE0005881786 OPTIFREEZE AB EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 23.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 725 SE0005881786 OPTIFREEZE AB EQUITY has its first trading date on 23.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0275 €
|0,0275 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.12./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA46500L2003
|A2NB75
|0,26 €
|0,0084 €
Werte im Artikel
4,72
0,00%
0,028
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,02 €
|-
|07.12.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,02798 $
|+24,92%
|22.12.20
|Frankfurt
|0,0275 €
|0,00%
|10.12.20
|München
|0,025 €
|0,00%
|14.12.20
|Berlin
|0,023 €
|0,00%
|10.12.20
|Stuttgart
|0,0182 €
|-37,02%
|10.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|460
|Isodiol Int. Inc.acquires 100% in.
|12.10.20
|139
|Laguna Blends
|20.11.18
|13
|Trading consilidated basis - 1:1.
|11.09.18