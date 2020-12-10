Erweiterte Funktionen



DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.12.2020:Das Instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.12.2020 The instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.12.2020

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,09 € 13,915 € 0,175 € +1,26% 10.12./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000163594 883870 15,73 € 8,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,09 € +1,26%  09.12.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,96 $ +1,98%  04.12.20
Stuttgart 13,935 € +1,46%  09.12.20
Frankfurt 13,93 € +0,80%  09.12.20
Düsseldorf 13,945 € +0,69%  09.12.20
München 13,715 € -1,54%  08:01
Berlin 13,615 € -2,26%  08:02
  = Realtime
