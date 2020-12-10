Erweiterte Funktionen
Securitas B - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.12.2020:Das Instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.12.2020 The instrument S7MB SE0000163594 SECURITAS AB B SK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,09 €
|13,915 €
|0,175 €
|+1,26%
|10.12./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0000163594
|883870
|15,73 €
|8,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,09 €
|+1,26%
|09.12.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,96 $
|+1,98%
|04.12.20
|Stuttgart
|13,935 €
|+1,46%
|09.12.20
|Frankfurt
|13,93 €
|+0,80%
|09.12.20
|Düsseldorf
|13,945 €
|+0,69%
|09.12.20
|München
|13,715 €
|-1,54%
|08:01
|Berlin
|13,615 €
|-2,26%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|106
|Securitas AB B Fria
|16.11.17