Ucore Rare Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




10.12.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.12.2020:Das Instrument U9U CA90348V1031 UCORE RARE METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2020 The instrument U9U CA90348V1031 UCORE RARE METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0555 € 0,06 € -0,0045 € -7,50% 10.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA90348V1031 A1C06Z 0,17 € 0,035 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0555 € -9,02%  09.12.20
Frankfurt 0,055 € 0,00%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,074 $ -1,20%  09.12.20
Berlin 0,06 € -2,44%  09.12.20
Stuttgart 0,0555 € -7,50%  09.12.20
