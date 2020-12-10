Erweiterte Funktionen
Ucore Rare Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.12.2020:Das Instrument U9U CA90348V1031 UCORE RARE METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.12.2020 The instrument U9U CA90348V1031 UCORE RARE METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0555 €
|0,06 €
|-0,0045 €
|-7,50%
|10.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA90348V1031
|A1C06Z
|0,17 €
|0,035 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0555 €
|-9,02%
|09.12.20
|Frankfurt
|0,055 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,074 $
|-1,20%
|09.12.20
|Berlin
|0,06 €
|-2,44%
|09.12.20
|Stuttgart
|0,0555 €
|-7,50%
|09.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|477
|Ucore Rare Earth - USA brauc.
|27.10.20
|2
|Ucore Rare Metals (UCU)
|16.01.12
|4
|Ucore Uranium hat niemand auf.
|06.11.07