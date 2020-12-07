Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "International Seaways":
International Seaways - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
07.12.20 03:32
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2020:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2020 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,36 $
|17,27 $
|1,09 $
|+6,31%
|04.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY410531021
|A2DGML
|31,39 $
|12,48 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,20 €
|-0,21%
|04.12.20
|AMEX
|18,42 $
|+8,35%
|04.12.20
|Berlin
|15,17 €
|+8,05%
|04.12.20
|Nasdaq
|18,37 $
|+6,55%
|04.12.20
|NYSE
|18,36 $
|+6,31%
|04.12.20
|Frankfurt
|14,18 €
|+2,75%
|04.12.20
|Düsseldorf
|14,18 €
|+2,01%
|04.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Int. Seaways: Kursziel bis 22 .
|06.11.20
|7
|Allgemeine Informationen Rund .
|16.11.19