DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.12.2020:Das Instrument NYVQ TH0765010R16 AIRPORTS THAIL.-NVDR-BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.12.2020 The instrument NYVQ TH0765010R16 AIRPORTS THAIL.-NVDR-BA 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020