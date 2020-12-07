Erweiterte Funktionen

07.12.20 03:32
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.12.2020:Das Instrument NYVQ TH0765010R16 AIRPORTS THAIL.-NVDR-BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.12.2020 The instrument NYVQ TH0765010R16 AIRPORTS THAIL.-NVDR-BA 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,81 € 1,72 € 0,09 € +5,23% 04.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
TH0765010R16 A0B5VL 2,30 € 1,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,81 € +5,23%  04.12.20
Berlin 1,82 € +3,41%  04.12.20
Frankfurt 1,77 € +2,31%  04.12.20
München 1,60 € +0,63%  04.12.20
