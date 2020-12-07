Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.12.2020:Das Instrument NYVQ TH0765010R16 AIRPORTS THAIL.-NVDR-BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.12.2020 The instrument NYVQ TH0765010R16 AIRPORTS THAIL.-NVDR-BA 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,81 €
|1,72 €
|0,09 €
|+5,23%
|04.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|TH0765010R16
|A0B5VL
|2,30 €
|1,25 €
