DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.12.2020 The instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020