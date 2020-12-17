Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Indexanleihe Prote. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
17.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.12.2020:Das Instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.12.2020 The instrument DVL GB0031030819 ALLIANCE PHARMA LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,49 $
|98,62 $
|- $
|0,00%
|16.12./19:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4V61
|HVB4V6
|101,25 $
|98,31 $
Werte im Artikel
0,85
+1,91%
98,49
-0,13%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,49 $
|-0,13%
|16.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|98,49 $
|-0,08%
|16.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.