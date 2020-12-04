Erweiterte Funktionen
04.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2020:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.12.2020 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,81 €
|14,23 €
|-0,42 €
|-2,95%
|04.12./08:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY410531021
|A2DGML
|28,20 €
|11,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,81 €
|-2,95%
|02.12.20
|Frankfurt
|14,18 €
|+2,75%
|08:00
|NYSE
|17,27 $
|+2,68%
|03.12.20
|Nasdaq
|17,24 $
|+2,56%
|03.12.20
|Berlin
|14,23 €
|+1,35%
|08:19
|Düsseldorf
|14,06 €
|+1,15%
|08:30
|AMEX
|17,00 $
|0,00%
|01.12.20
= Realtime
