04.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2020:Das Instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.12.2020 The instrument IS5 MHY410531021 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,81 € 14,23 € -0,42 € -2,95% 04.12./08:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MHY410531021 A2DGML 28,20 € 11,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,81 € -2,95%  02.12.20
Frankfurt 14,18 € +2,75%  08:00
NYSE 17,27 $ +2,68%  03.12.20
Nasdaq 17,24 $ +2,56%  03.12.20
Berlin 14,23 € +1,35%  08:19
Düsseldorf 14,06 € +1,15%  08:30
AMEX 17,00 $ 0,00%  01.12.20
  = Realtime
