Maple Leaf Foods - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.12.2020:Das Instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.12.2020 The instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,35 € 17,535 € -0,185 € -1,06% 04.12./08:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA5649051078 895302 20,00 € 13,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,35 € -1,06%  02.12.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,32 $ +0,98%  03.12.20
Frankfurt 17,425 € +0,87%  08:09
Stuttgart 17,42 € -0,20%  08:03
  = Realtime
