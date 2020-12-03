Erweiterte Funktionen
03.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.12.2020:Das Instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.12.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 04.12.2020 The instrument M1L CA5649051078 MAPLE LEAF FOODS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.12.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,35 €
|16,955 €
|0,395 €
|+2,33%
|03.12./08:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA5649051078
|895302
|20,00 €
|13,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,35 €
|+2,33%
|02.12.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|21,1125 $
|+3,44%
|02.12.20
|Frankfurt
|17,275 €
|+2,83%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|17,26 €
|-0,52%
|08:00
