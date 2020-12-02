Erweiterte Funktionen
RAMBLER MET.+MIN. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
02.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.12.2020:Das Instrument 51R GB00B06Y3F14 RAMBLER MET.+MIN. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.12.2020 The instrument 51R GB00B06Y3F14 RAMBLER MET.+MIN. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 03.12.2020
