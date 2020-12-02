Erweiterte Funktionen



RAMBLER MET.+MIN. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




02.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.12.2020:Das Instrument 51R GB00B06Y3F14 RAMBLER MET.+MIN. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.12.2020 The instrument 51R GB00B06Y3F14 RAMBLER MET.+MIN. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 03.12.2020

Aktuell
Neuer 368% eSports und Sportsbetting Hot Stock
Nach 784% mit DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) und 1.645% mit Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)


Planet Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0032 € 0,0034 € -0,0002 € -5,88% 01.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B06Y3F14 A0EQZZ 0,030 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,004 € 0,00%  01.12.20
Stuttgart 0,0032 € -5,88%  01.12.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,014 $ -6,67%  18.11.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
579% Lithium Hot Stock beauftragt Ressourcen-Schätzung - Jetzt einsteigen. 8,56 Mrd. $ Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) entdeckt

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Rambler @13% Cu, 4,58 g/t A. 28.07.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...