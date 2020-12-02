CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.12.2020:Das Instrument 51R GB00B06Y3F14 RAMBLER MET.+MIN. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.12.2020 The instrument 51R GB00B06Y3F14 RAMBLER MET.+MIN. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 03.12.2020