Blackhawk Growth - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
01.12.20 07:00
NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument 0JJ0 CA09238B3083 BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP. EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 0JJ0 CA09238B3083 BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP. EQUITY has its first trading date on 01.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2625 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|01.12./06:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA09238B3083
|A1JWQ3
|0,93 €
|0,075 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,2625 €
|-
|25.11.20
|Frankfurt
|0,10 €
|0,00%
|27.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0675 $
|0,00%
|27.11.20
|Berlin
|0,15 €
|-29,41%
|27.11.20
|Stuttgart
|0,025 €
|-83,33%
|27.11.20
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits .
|03.06.20