NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument 0JJ0 CA09238B3083 BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP. EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 01.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 0JJ0 CA09238B3083 BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP. EQUITY has its first trading date on 01.12.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N