01.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.12.2020:Das Instrument RRU1 US7757812067 ROLLS ROYCE H.ADR/ LS-20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2020 The instrument RRU1 US7757812067 ROLLS ROYCE H.ADR/ LS-20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,31 $ 3,37 $ -0,06 $ -1,78% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7757812067 919520 9,57 $ 1,38 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,68 € +0,75%  30.11.20
Frankfurt 2,92 € 0,00%  30.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,31 $ -1,78%  30.11.20
Berlin 2,60 € -13,33%  30.11.20
  = Realtime
