Erweiterte Funktionen
Rolls-Royce Holdings ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
01.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.12.2020:Das Instrument RRU1 US7757812067 ROLLS ROYCE H.ADR/ LS-20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2020 The instrument RRU1 US7757812067 ROLLS ROYCE H.ADR/ LS-20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,31 $
|3,37 $
|-0,06 $
|-1,78%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7757812067
|919520
|9,57 $
|1,38 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|2,68 €
|+0,75%
|30.11.20
|Frankfurt
|2,92 €
|0,00%
|30.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,31 $
|-1,78%
|30.11.20
|Berlin
|2,60 €
|-13,33%
|30.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.