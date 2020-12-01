CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.12.2020:Das Instrument RRU1 US7757812067 ROLLS ROYCE H.ADR/ LS-20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2020 The instrument RRU1 US7757812067 ROLLS ROYCE H.ADR/ LS-20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2020