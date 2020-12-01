Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
01.12.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.12.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,45 $
|48,58 $
|0,87 $
|+1,79%
|30.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|49,86 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,515 €
|-
|30.11.20
|NYSE
|49,52 $
|+2,04%
|30.11.20
|AMEX
|49,46 $
|+1,85%
|30.11.20
|Nasdaq
|49,45 $
|+1,79%
|30.11.20
|München
|40,765 €
|+0,64%
|30.11.20
|Stuttgart
|40,925 €
|+0,64%
|30.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|40,755 €
|+0,53%
|30.11.20
|Frankfurt
|40,33 €
|0,00%
|30.11.20
|Xetra
|40,665 €
|0,00%
|30.11.20
|Hamburg
|40,31 €
|-0,14%
|30.11.20
|Hannover
|40,31 €
|-0,14%
|30.11.20
|Berlin
|40,16 €
|-0,96%
|30.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
