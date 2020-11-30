CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument EGQ AU000000BD12 BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2020 The instrument EGQ AU000000BD12 BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2020