CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument P5HH CA3635461021 GALILEO EXPLORATION EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2020 The instrument P5HH CA3635461021 GALILEO EXPLORATION EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2020