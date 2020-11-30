Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.12.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,58 $
|48,19 $
|0,39 $
|+0,81%
|27.11./20:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|49,86 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,79 €
|-
|27.11.20
|Stuttgart
|40,665 €
|+0,83%
|27.11.20
|Nasdaq
|48,58 $
|+0,81%
|27.11.20
|AMEX
|48,56 $
|+0,71%
|27.11.20
|NYSE
|48,53 $
|+0,65%
|27.11.20
|Berlin
|40,55 €
|+0,57%
|27.11.20
|Frankfurt
|40,485 €
|+0,24%
|27.11.20
|Xetra
|40,635 €
|+0,23%
|27.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|40,54 €
|+0,20%
|27.11.20
|München
|40,505 €
|-0,01%
|27.11.20
|Hamburg
|40,365 €
|-0,02%
|27.11.20
|Hannover
|40,365 €
|-0,02%
|27.11.20
= Realtime
