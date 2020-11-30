Erweiterte Funktionen

Fastenal - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




30.11.20 02:45
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.12.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,58 $ 48,19 $ 0,39 $ +0,81% 27.11./20:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 49,86 $ 26,73 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,79 € 27.11.20
Stuttgart 40,665 € +0,83%  27.11.20
Nasdaq 48,58 $ +0,81%  27.11.20
AMEX 48,56 $ +0,71%  27.11.20
NYSE 48,53 $ +0,65%  27.11.20
Berlin 40,55 € +0,57%  27.11.20
Frankfurt 40,485 € +0,24%  27.11.20
Xetra 40,635 € +0,23%  27.11.20
Düsseldorf 40,54 € +0,20%  27.11.20
München 40,505 € -0,01%  27.11.20
Hamburg 40,365 € -0,02%  27.11.20
Hannover 40,365 € -0,02%  27.11.20
  = Realtime
