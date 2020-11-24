Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wheaton Precious Metals":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Wheaton Precious Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




24.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.11.2020:Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2020 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2020

Aktuell
Palladium wertvoller als Gold
Palladium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,22 Mrd. $ Palladium - 112 mal mehr als Börsenwert


Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,015 € 33,455 € -0,44 € -1,32% 24.11./09:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 49,10 € 16,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,015 € -1,32%  09:07
Frankfurt 33,495 € +0,45%  08:19
Hamburg 34,955 € 0,00%  23.11.20
Hannover 33,52 € 0,00%  23.11.20
Xetra 33,605 € 0,00%  23.11.20
Stuttgart 33,30 € -0,54%  08:44
Düsseldorf 32,99 € -1,30%  08:46
AMEX 39,60 $ -3,77%  23.11.20
NYSE 39,61 $ -4,09%  23.11.20
Nasdaq 39,605 $ -4,10%  23.11.20
Berlin 33,005 € -4,26%  08:25
München 33,30 € -5,14%  08:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
665% Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt bis zu 31 Mio. Tonnen - Massives Kaufsignal. 8,56 Mrd. $ Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) entdeckt

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
57 WHEATON PRECIOUS METAL. 20.11.20
140 SILVER WHEATON - Ausbruc. 25.03.17
6 Silber 27.03.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...