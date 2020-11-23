Erweiterte Funktionen
Tempur Sealy International - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
23.11.20 02:37
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.11.2020:Das Instrument TPD US88023U1016 TEMPUR SEALY INTL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2020 The instrument TPD US88023U1016 TEMPUR SEALY INTL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,52 $
|102,22 $
|0,30 $
|+0,29%
|20.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88023U1016
|A0BLAA
|103,02 $
|22,00 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
