CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.11.2020:Das Instrument TPD US88023U1016 TEMPUR SEALY INTL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2020 The instrument TPD US88023U1016 TEMPUR SEALY INTL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2020