Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cellnex Telecom":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




20.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2020;Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2020 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2020

Aktuell
Blockchain Hot Stock startet globalen Öl-Marktplatz
Neuer 445% Blockchain Hot Stock nach 5.867% und 12.260% mit Blockchain-Aktien


Hunter Technology Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,06 € 52,06 € -   € 0,00% 20.11./09:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0105066007 A14RZD 57,80 € 31,61 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,06 € 0,00%  19.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 61,89 $ +1,46%  19.11.20
Stuttgart 51,74 € +0,66%  08:00
Frankfurt 51,74 € +0,27%  08:03
Berlin 51,82 € 0,00%  08:14
Düsseldorf 51,70 € -0,12%  08:46
  = Realtime
Aktuell
650% Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Anhebung der Lithium Ressource. 8,56 Mrd. $ Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) entdeckt

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...