Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cellnex Telecom":
Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
20.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2020;Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2020 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,06 €
|52,06 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./09:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0105066007
|A14RZD
|57,80 €
|31,61 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,06 €
|0,00%
|19.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|61,89 $
|+1,46%
|19.11.20
|Stuttgart
|51,74 €
|+0,66%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|51,74 €
|+0,27%
|08:03
|Berlin
|51,82 €
|0,00%
|08:14
|Düsseldorf
|51,70 €
|-0,12%
|08:46
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.