CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.11.2020;Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2020 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2020