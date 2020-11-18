Erweiterte Funktionen
Pershing Square Holdings - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
18.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.11.2020;Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.11.2020 The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,85 €
|25,85 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.11./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BPFJTF46
|A12C4S
|26,65 €
|19,56 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|25,85 €
|0,00%
|17.11.20
|Stuttgart
|26,00 €
|0,00%
|17.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,55 $
|-2,80%
|17.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
