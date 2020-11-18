Erweiterte Funktionen



DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.11.2020;Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.11.2020 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,56 € 11,56 € -   € 0,00% 18.11./07:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLDYK618 A115BA 12,05 € 4,95 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,56 € 0,00%  17.11.20
München 11,63 € 0,00%  17.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,60 $ -2,23%  17.11.20
  = Realtime
