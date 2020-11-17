Erweiterte Funktionen

MyoKardia - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




17.11.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.11.2020;Das Instrument 9MK US62857M1053 MYOKARDIA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2020 The instrument 9MK US62857M1053 MYOKARDIA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
190,00 € 190,00 € -   € 0,00% 17.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US62857M1053 A142VN 195,00 € 44,80 €
Tradegate (RT) 		190,00 € 0,00%  16.11.20
Nasdaq 224,91 $ +0,05%  16.11.20
AMEX 224,91 $ +0,05%  16.11.20
NYSE 224,92 $ +0,04%  16.11.20
Frankfurt 190,00 € 0,00%  13.11.20
München 191,54 € 0,00%  16.11.20
Stuttgart 189,00 € 0,00%  16.11.20
Berlin 192,00 € 0,00%  08:29
