17.11.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.11.2020;Das Instrument 9MK US62857M1053 MYOKARDIA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.11.2020 The instrument 9MK US62857M1053 MYOKARDIA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 18.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|190,00 €
|190,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US62857M1053
|A142VN
|195,00 €
|44,80 €
