CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 11.11.2020;Das Instrument 0QV CA25545P1036 DIXIE BRANDS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020 The instrument 0QV CA25545P1036 DIXIE BRANDS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020