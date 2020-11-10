Erweiterte Funktionen
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
10.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2020;Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2020 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,60 €
|33,60 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.11./08:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|46,20 €
|24,00 €
33,60
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,60 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
|Nasdaq
|39,58 $
|+23,88%
|09.11.20
|NYSE
|39,50 $
|+23,75%
|09.11.20
|AMEX
|39,52 $
|+23,58%
|09.11.20
|Frankfurt
|33,40 €
|+3,73%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|27,00 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
|Stuttgart
|27,20 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
|Berlin
|27,20 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
= Realtime
