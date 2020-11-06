Erweiterte Funktionen
LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
06.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2020;Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2020 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2020
