LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




06.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2020;Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2020 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,042 € 0,042 € -   € 0,00% 06.11./08:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1W27938677 A0M7XZ 0,15 € 0,040 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0523 € 0,00%  05.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0634 $ +5,49%  02.11.20
Berlin 0,0499 € +1,01%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,042 € 0,00%  08:20
Hamburg 0,042 € 0,00%  08:05
Hannover 0,042 € 0,00%  08:05
  = Realtime
